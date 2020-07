Tiffany Haddish Reassures Fans ‘Nothing Is Wrong’ After Cutting Off Hair

Tiffany Haddish spontaneously chopped off her hair on an Instagram Live yesterday, leaving fans questioning if the Girl’s Trip comedienne was emotionally stable.

Haddish took back to Instagram to reassure everyone she is absolutely fine and had been talking about cutting off her hair off for a while, which multiple stylist who’ve worked with the actress corroborated in the comments section.

“Why when a woman decides, Hey I’m going to cut this hair off, because I want to see my scalp, she got to have a mental problem? Nothing is wrong with my brain, you guys. I’ve literally been talking about this for years. I want to see my scalp,” she began the follow-up live.

Tiffany Haddish got me hyped watching this video of her talking about shaving her head. As a Black woman having natural hair is so liberating. YOU CAN GET YOUR HAIR WET. That’s some stress free shit. — Tiffany Bratcher (@tiffanymariebee) July 8, 2020

Still, fans were hesitant to believe Haddish, who rejoiced over her cut while rubbing her scalp. According to Haddish, it felt good as h*ll to have someone run their fingers over her newly shaven head.

“I’m still going to be fine as fu*k. Guys, don’t worry. And it will grow back,” she said. Haddish went on to explain how relieving it was to take a shower without worrying about her hair.

I really don’t blame Tiffany Haddish for cutting her hair. It’s hot as hell and we have to wear masks. Gotta draw the line somewhere…I woulda cut mine off if I had a nice head shape. — Ash (@ashcatchme83) July 8, 2020

“It’s the first time I jumped in the shower and was not concerned about not getting my hair wet. And it felt so good,” she explained. “You could see my face even better. My neck don’t hurt. You know how heavy them locs were?! That’s a lot of neck work. Now we’re just, boom, shoulders [are] relaxed. My gait is better. And now I can go running every day. I can train my ass off every single day and not have to worry about ‘oh, my hair.’ ”

Haddish ended the live revealing how free se felt after doing the big chop.

“I feel really, really good. I feel free,” she finished. “If anything, I’ve gained so much mind, so much peace.”

The way this heat is set up, we don’t blame sis.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

[ione_media_gallery id=”910319″ overlay=”true”]

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE





Source link