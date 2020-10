TicketIQ Launches FanIQ, an Identity Management and Marketing Platform…





FanIQ allows ticket sellers to manage cross-platform marketing via unified customer profiles to track media spend and ticket sales across Facebook, Instagram, Amazon Advertising, YouTube, Google…

(PRWeb October 30, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/ticketiq_launches_faniq_an_identity_management_and_marketing_platform_for_sports_teams_festival_promoters_and_venues/prweb17507529.htm





Source link