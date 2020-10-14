Tianyun International Participated in 2020 Autumn China Food and Drinks Fair with a Variety of Own Brand Products





HONG KONG, Oct 14, 2020 – (ACN Newswire) – Tianyun International Holdings Limited (“Tianyun International”, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”, Stock code: 6836.HK), a leading seller and manufacturer of processed fruits products in China, is pleased to announce that Shandong Tiantong Food Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and Tiantong Food (Yichang) Ltd. (“Yichang Tiantong”) were invited to participate in the Autumn China Food & Drinks Fair (the “Fair”) in Jinan City, Shandong Province.

Caption: The Group’s exhibition booth and product display area at the Fair; Discussions between distributors and group representatives at the booth

The Fair is a leading and reputable event, and barometer of China’s food industry. This year, it has attracted approximately 3,000 food and alcohol companies to participate in the exhibition, with as many as 150,000 professional purchasers. It is an ideal platform for distributors in the industry to purchase and source products.

At the Fair, the Group showcased the latest products of our own brand “Bingo Times”, which attracted a lot of market participants to the booth. Our natural and high quality products with diversified packaging were welcomed by many potential distributors. Participating in the Fair has enhanced our direct communications with potential distributors from all over the country and laid a good foundation for the rapid growth trend of the Group’s own brand sales. Currently, the sales of the Group’s own brand products cover 27 provinces, municipalities and autonomous regions across the country, and the brand value exceeded RMB 1.5 Billion for the first time.

Mr. Yang Ziyuan, Chairman and CEO of the Group commented, “We are honored to participate in this industry leading event again and gained high attention from a lot of distributors. We will continue to bring consumers with new products in different categories, actively participate in different fairs and exhibitions, improve the distribution of our own brand’s sales network, expand the geographical coverage of our own brand products which drive strong growth momentum for our own brand sales. At the same time, with multiple forms of offline and online marketing campaigns, and the interaction with consumers will be strengthened. Both our sales and the image of our own brands will be enhanced in both online and offline channels, which can promote the development of our own brand business, and strengthen the Group’s market leadership position.”

About Tianyun International Holding Limited (Stock Code: 6836.HK)

Tianyun International Holdings Limited (the “Company”) and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the “Group”) are principally engaged in (i) the production and sales of processed fruit packaged in metal containers, plastic cups, glass containers and aluminium foil bags and ii) trading of fresh fruit. Processed fruit products are sold both under its own brands “Bingo Times”, “fruit zz” and “Tiantong Times” and on an OEM basis.

The Group has been consistently committed to provide healthy and safe products to its customers. As one of the food enterprises with the most complete quality certifications, we have been continuously dedicated to adhering to stringent international production standards and are accredited with BRC (A), IFS Food (High), FDA(FSMA), HALAL, SC, KOSHER, BSCI and ISO22000, etc. in respect of our production facilities, quality control and management. The Group has also passed the internal food production standard reviews and audits from several the UK and US supermarket chains. At the same time, as a Chinese “Equal production line; Equal standard; Equal quality” food production and export enterprise, the Group has been supplying products of equivalent quality to domestic and international markets. Since 2016, the Group’s own brand processed fruit products have continued to obtain a high degree of market recognition, and became the first fruit processor in China’s fruit processing industry to place the “Zero Added Preservatives” label on its products.

The Group was awarded respectively the China’s Most Promising Listed Companies by the internationally renowned financial magazine Forbes, and the “2017 Linyi Mayor Quality Award” as an integrated food production and sales enterprise by the government of the Linyi City of the Shandong Province. The Group’s newly and proprietary researched, developed and produced pure fruit snack food also received a “Certificate of Invention Patent” from the State Intellectual Property Office of the People’s Republic of China in 2018. The Group and its own brand “Bingo Times” were awarded as China Canned Food Leading Enterprise and China Canned Food Leading Brand by national institutions respectively in 2019.

For more information, please visit www.tianyuninternational.com