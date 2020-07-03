Thursday Navajo Nation COVID-19 Update: Total Cases Now at 7,669; Death Toll at 371

Published July 3, 2020

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Thursday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 56 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and two more deaths. The total number of deaths has reached 371. Reports from all 12 health care facilities on and near the Navajo Nation indicate that approximately 5,480 individuals have recovered from COVID-19. 57,559 people have been tested for COVID-19. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation is 7,669.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 1,967

Crownpoint Service Unit: 663

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 485

Gallup Service Unit: 1,284

Kayenta Service Unit: 1,089

Shiprock Service Unit: 1,239

Tuba City Service Unit: 670

Winslow Service Unit: 268

* Four residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

The Navajo Police Department and the New Mexico National Guard are preparing to enforce the 57-hour weekend lockdown, which begins on Friday, July 3 at 8:00 p.m. until Monday, July 6 at 5:00 a.m. This will be the first of three weekend lockdowns to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation.

“The majority of Navajo residents comply with the weekend lockdowns, but there are a handful of residents who do not comply and continue to travel off the Nation and put themselves and others at risk of contracting the coronavirus. This weekend, our law enforcement officers and the New Mexico National Guard are partnering to step up enforcement of the lockdown and they will have checkpoints setup in communities across the Navajo Nation. Please do not use fireworks and please enjoy the holiday with your loved ones safely at home,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

_________________________________________________________________

To Donate to the Navajo Nation

The official webpage for donations to the Navajo Nation, which has further details on how to support the Nation’s Dikos Ntsaaígíí-19 (COVID-19) efforts is: http://www.nndoh.org/donate.html.

_________________________________________________________________

For More Information

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website at http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19. To contact the