Three people killed in lightning strike near White House

NATIVE AMERICAN (P)Three people killed in lightning strike near White HouseNATIVE AMERICAN (P) by comredg on August 6, 2022 add comment 14 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest … across the street from the White House. WRC’s Darcy Spencer reports … Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Re: Rising hate is fragmenting Israeli communities next article Re: Four dead, including 5-year-old boy, as Israel strikes Gaza The author comredg you might also like Do You Have News to Share? Get It Published. Average person does not need to be concerned about monkeypox, says White House COVID chief: '98% of cases are among gay and bisexual men' Chinese ambassador called to White House amid tensions over Pelosi Taiwan visit Column: If Joe Biden was wrong on crime, he had a lot of black company Democrats who don't support Biden in 2024 refuse to explain plans for 'new leadership' in White House Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email