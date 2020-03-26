Three men arrested as Hong Kong police uncover site containing materials for making ammunition and explosives







Three men were arrested in Hong Kong on Thursday night after police uncovered a small cache of ammunition in the countryside and seized raw materials for making explosives and home-made bullets.After a tip-off, officers went to check an abandoned house near the Leaping Dragon Walk hiking trail in eastern Hong Kong Island and found 800 shells, 200 bullets and suspected gunpowder.Investigators believed they were being used to make ammunition.Officers also found chemicals such as concentrated acid…







