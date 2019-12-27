Thousands take part in rival protests over India’s citizenship law

Thousands protested in rival demonstrations in India on Friday as tensions deepen over a citizenship law seen as anti-Muslim, with authorities deploying huge numbers of riot police in the country and cutting mobile internet services in a number of districts in Uttar Pradesh.Twenty-seven people have died in two weeks of at times violent demonstrations after Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government made it easier for non-Muslims from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh to be…
Source link
- Home
- BUSINESS
- ENTERTAINMENT
- HEALTH
- POLITICAL
- TECHNOLOGY
- VIDEO NEWS
- ETHNIC