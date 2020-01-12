close
ASIAN (E)

Thousands sign petition calling for introduction of koalas in New Zealand after devastating Australia bush fires

ASIAN (E) by admin on add comment 25 views
a6650dd8-357e-11ea-9933-e21be988cd59_image_hires_051121.jpg




Thousands of people have signed a petition calling for koalas to be introduced to New Zealand after Australia’s devastating bush fires destroyed wide stretches of the animal’s habitat. “Koalas are functionally extinct in Australia, and could thrive in New Zealand, as many other Australasian species do,” the petition that was signed by more than 5,000 people on Monday morning said.“They would not compromise our local ecosystem, as koalas typically inhabit open eucalypt woodlands, and the leaves…



Source link

admin

The author admin

you might also like

Leave a Response