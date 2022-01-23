Thousands in Vietnam mourn Thich Nhat Hanh, Zen Buddhist monk who brought mindfulness to West







Thousands of mourners packed a temple in Vietnam’s Buddhist heartland on Sunday to pay tribute to the late Vietnamese monk and peace activist Thich Nhat Hanh, credited with bringing mindfulness to the West.The Zen master, whose reach within Buddhism was seen as second only to the Dalai Lama, died aged 95 on Saturday at the Tu Hieu Pagoda in the city of Hue.Thich Nhat Hanh spent nearly four decades in exile after he was banished from his homeland for calling for an end to the Vietnam war.He…







