Thousands battle Liangshan blaze that killed 18 firefighters and a local guide







Eighteen firefighters and a local guide have died in a fire that started on Monday afternoon in Xichang, Liangshan prefecture, a mountainous region in Sichuan province, Xinhua reported on Tuesday.Local forest farm staff led the firefighters, who were from a brigade in Ningnan township, to the scene at 1am on Tuesday. The wind shifted and the firefighters and staff were surrounded by the fire, the report said. Three people were rescued but 19 people died.The fire continues to burn on Tuesday…







