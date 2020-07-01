This Year’s Shoshone-Bannock Indian Festival Cancelled Due to COVID-19

Published July 1, 2020

FORT HALL, Idaho — Due the COVID-19 pandemic, the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes on Tuesday announced the cancellation of the 57th Annual Shoshone-Bannock Indian Festival that was scheduled for August

The Tribe’s annual event is the largest outdoor festival and powwow in the State of Idaho.

“Our annual festival brings in visitors from all over Indian Country throughout the United States, Canada and visitors throughout the world. It is the largest competition powwow and cultural sharing event sponsored by the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes. The annual celebration gives many families the opportunity to visit and camp throughout the four-day event,” Festival Coordinator Wendy Farmer said.

The Fort Hall Business Council officially supports the festival cancellation due to safeguarding the community from the growing concerns of the COVID pandemic.

The annual festival also includes festivities such as the powwow, arts & craft vendors, an art show, Indian relay races, rodeo, traditional buffalo & salmon feast, among other activities.

The appointed powwow head staff have been invited to the 2021 Festival and agreed to retain their titles with the Festival Committee.

Also, the Indian National Finals Tour Rodeo and junior/senior rodeo have also been cancelled.

Despite the cancellation of this year’s Festival, the Tribes have approved several facility upgrade projects to the Festival and Rodeo grounds that include a new restroom and shower facility near the hand game area, re-leveling of the dance arena, and replacement of the horse track outside rail of the rodeo grounds.

“The Shoshone-Bannock Indian Festival involves several teams of committees to make the annual event a success. We would like to thank all the committees that volunteer their time. Please stay healthy and we hope to see you all next year, on August 12-15, 2021,” Farmer said.

Additional information on the Festival, follow them on social media:

Festival Website at www.shobanfestival.com , the Festival Facebook page, Shoshone-Bannock Indian Festival and Festival Instagram page, @shobanfestival for ongoing updates.