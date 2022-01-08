They call him ‘Papa To’: China’s Aids orphans moved Hong Kong banker to set up charity, helping 30,000 children







Hongkonger To Chung never forgot the look of hopelessness on the faces of the children he met while visiting rural China more than 20 years ago.They had been left behind by parents struck down by Aids.“Their parents were dying or had already died, leaving them in despair and with no hope for the future,” he said. “Meeting these children completely changed my plan for life.”An investment banker working in Hong Kong, To set up the Chi Heng Foundation in 1998, a charity dedicated to Aids orphans…







