There are new political elites in town. Who are they, and will they displace the veteran Beijing loyalists in Hong Kong’s Legco poll?





As nominations for the Legislative Council election close on Friday, one noteworthy trend is the growing prominence of aspiring candidates from mainland Chinese enterprises and the professional classes. Will they compete with the traditional pro-Beijing bloc? Ng Kang-chung and Jeffie Lam look at the issue in the first of a three-part series on the Legco nominations.Simon Hoey Lee is a rising star in Hong Kong’s pro-establishment camp, even though he has no party affiliation.A legal expert on…







Source link