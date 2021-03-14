The UREEQA Collection of Pledged Assets Welcomes Kenny Aronoff





ONTARIO CA, Mar 14, 2021 – (ACN Newswire) – If you have ever listened to the radio, there is a good chance you have heard Kenny Aronoff drumming. He has worked with everyone from Paul McCartney to Lady Gaga to The Rolling Stones, and has been cited by Rolling Stone Magazine as one of the “100 Greatest Drummers of All Time”. Now he is choosing to partner with UREEQA.

From playing with Johnny Cash to Beyonce, Kenny Aronoff is a musician who has demonstrated his ability to stand the test of time. The reason he has been able to do this can be boiled down to one word “passion”.

His passion for his work can be felt by anyone who meets him. Since the age of 10, Kenny knew what his purpose was, and this purpose drives him to continuously grow and improve.

Not only was he named #1 Pop/Rock Drummer and #1 Studio Drummer for five consecutive years by Modern Drummer, but his passion for growth and improvement has also led him to become a successful inspirational speaker.

With all of his experience in the music industry just imagine the stories he could tell. Well, now you don’t have to imagine it as he recently added author to his list of credentials with the release of his book Sex, Drums, Rock ‘n’ Roll! So where does one of the world’s most influential drummers go to protect both his audio and eBook? Well, Kenny has chosen UREEQA.

The partnership between UREEQA and Kenny grew out of our mutual passion for creative works. Aronoff noted that “My first thoughts were what do myself and UREEQA have in common? Passion, Purpose, Authenticity, Creativity, Perseverance. Not only do I support the platforms’ goal, but the team behind the platform holds these same values”.

UREEQA’s CMO Shannon Powell stated that “we are honored to welcome Mr. Aronoff to the platform. Kenny’s participation in our closed beta gives UREEQA access to his expertise in the music industry as well as his experience as an author”. She went on to say that “in addition to his experience, his passion for creativity and continuous improvement are perfectly aligned with the purpose behind this closed beta, to improve and bring the best possible product to our users”.

UREEQAs platform is designed with a vision to empower Creators. To provide Creators with an easy-to-use option to have their work validated, minted as an NFT, a package of proof on hand to prove their ownership, and access to the tools they need to protect this work if it is ever stolen. The support we have seen from experts in their field, like Aronoff, helps UREEQA ensure the product we deliver will achieve this goal. Stay tuned to find out what other experts in their creative fields have joined Aronoff in their support for UREEQA.

Kenny Aronoff is one of the world’s most influential and in demand session and live drummers. Rolling Stone Magazine, in fact, cited him as one of the “100 Greatest Drummers of All Time” and Modern Drummer named him #1 Pop/Rock Drummer and #1 Studio Drummer for five consecutive years. The list of artists he’s worked with on the road and/or in the studio reads like a who’s who of the music industry, and includes:

John Mellencamp, The Rolling Stones, Bruce Springsteen, Paul McCartney, Tom Petty, Sting, The Smashing Pumpkins, Billy Gibbons, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Bob Seger, Bob Dylan, John Fogerty, Jon Bon Jovi, Elton John, Rod Stewart, Eric Clapton, Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash, Ray Charles, B.B. King, Dave Grohl, Stevie Wonder, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Beyonce, Santana, Crosby Stills and Nash, Celine Dion, Lenny Kravitz, and many others.

Kenny has played on over 60 Grammy-nominated or awarded recordings representing over 300 million in sales, with more than 1300 that were RIAA certified Gold, Platinum or Diamond.

Author is the most recent addition to his long line of credits. Sex, Drums, Rock ‘n’ Roll! The Hardest Hitting Man in Show Business (Backbeat Books, November 15, 2016).

The UREEQA platform harnesses the power of blockchain technology and the blockchain community to empower creators to protect, manage, and monetize their work. Established in Canada in 2020, UREEQA will modernize the inefficient and bureaucratic systems currently in place for copyright, patent, industrial design and trademark protection. UREEQA provides value and opportunities for its Creators, Validators and Tokenholders via URQA, the token at the heart of the UREEQA ecosystem.

For more information on UREEQA and upcoming announcements please visit our website UREEQA (https://www.ureeqa.com/), join our Telegram channel here (https://t.me/UREEQA), and follow us on Twitter here (https://twitter.com/UREEQA_Inc).

