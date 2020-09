The Top Advertising Agencies of 2020, According to DesignRush





The US invested over $229 billion in advertising in 2018, with Procter & Gamble alone topping $10 billion spent on ads the year prior. Brands small and large recognize the business value of…

(PRWeb September 17, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/the_top_advertising_agencies_of_2020_according_to_designrush/prweb17401694.htm





Source link