





‘The Squid Game’ star to present his first film at Cannes

The directorial debut of Lee Jung-Jae, best known for his role as player 456 in the Korean TV series The Squid Game, will be screened at the Cannes Film Festival. The film will be shown in the Midnight Screening section, but it does not participate in the competition program.

The directorial debut of the actor was called “The Hunt”. The genre of the tape is a spy thriller.

Lee Jong-Jae himself appeared in the film as a national security agent who is chasing a North Korean spy.

“Just because I’m directing this movie doesn’t mean I’m going to give up acting. I still enjoy acting the most, and I intend to focus on that,” the actor said in an interview with Variety.

The Cannes Film Festival 2022 will take place from 17 to 28 May. The competition program includes 18 films.

Earlier, Rambler said that Mads Mikkelsen intends to play in the fourth Fantastic Beasts.







Source link