close
ASIAN (E)

The Solomon Islands switched recognition to Beijing – but its largest province still favours Taiwan

ASIAN (E) by admin on add comment 32 views
a1c4898a-2894-11ea-9939-941d1970c7f1_image_hires_204219.JPG




The sudden appearance last month of ex-militants on the streets of Malaita, the largest province in the Solomon Islands, sent an unmistakable message to the provincial authorities: drop your opposition to the central government’s switch in diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to China.The decision in September marked the loss of the most populous of Taipei’s few remaining allies in the Pacific, drawing praise from Beijing and a sharp rebuke from Washington.Malaita Premier Daniel Suidani suggested…



Source link

admin

The author admin

you might also like

Leave a Response