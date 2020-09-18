The REL Token is Listed on CoinsBit and AzBit Cryptocurrency Exchanges. We, Release Project, Will Transform the Logistics of Agriculture and Fisheries Around the World

NEW TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE, Sep 18, 2020 – (ACN Newswire) – We will improve the social networking site “RELEASE, the news site made by all”, which is already in operation, and will combine social media (SNS) and e-commerce (shopping) to Transform the distribution of agriculture and fisheries in the world. To do this, we are officially launching Release Commerce service (online food market) from September 28, 2020 only for Japan.
“RELEASE Social Commerce”, which combines social media and e-commerce, has a system built into the AWS server (Amazon Web Service) and AI (artificial intelligence), machine learning (deep learning), big data analysis. This platform is developed using advanced technologies such as information analysis.
As part of the Release Social Commerce platform, we will use our unique REL Token cryptocurrency for points, purchases, and redemption.
Check out our white paper to learn more about our revolutionary business model.
*From here. https://release.co.jp/white-paper/