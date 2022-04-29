The producers of The Witcher are working on the creation of the fourth season of the series







The creators of the fantasy series The Witcher are working on the fourth season of the project. Director Stephen Surjik spoke about this in an interview with Brigade Radio-One.

Serjik worked on some episodes of the previous part of the series.

According to him, work on the fourth season is still at the preparatory stage; the main story is outlined, but there is no script yet.

In April 2022, the authors of The Witcher began filming the third season of the project.

The second season of The Witcher premiered on Netflix in December 2021. Subscribers have access to all eight episodes of the show, in particular with Russian voice acting and subtitles. “Geralt accepts his fate and becomes Ciri’s protector against those who fight for power over the Continent… as well as from the mysterious power that she wields,” the project announcement reads.

The Witcher is an adaptation of a series of novels by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski. The show takes place in a world where humans and monsters are forced to share territory. However, as soon as the latter becomes dangerous, witchers come to the rescue. The protagonist of the series is Geralt ( Henry Cavill ), a brave monster hunter with superpowers.

Witcher Season 2 looked to Blood of Elves for stimulation when it was released in December 2021. It saw Geralt, along with his child surprise, Ciri, travel to Kaer Morhen and meet with Witchers led by Kim Bodnia’s Vesemir. Throughout the season, it was revealed that Siri has the blood of an elder and is linked to the prediction of Alvin, which is connected to the fate of the world. Filming for The Witcher Season 3 officially began this month, but future plans seem to be in the works.







