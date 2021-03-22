Notice: Undefined index: access_front in /home/hu3wire/public_html/wp-content/plugins/google-analytics-dashboard-for-wp/config.php on line 377
Notice: Undefined index: access_back in /home/hu3wire/public_html/wp-content/plugins/google-analytics-dashboard-for-wp/config.php on line 377
Notice: Undefined index: ga_profiles_list in /home/hu3wire/public_html/wp-content/plugins/google-analytics-dashboard-for-wp/config.php on line 377
Notice: Undefined index: track_exclude in /home/hu3wire/public_html/wp-content/plugins/google-analytics-dashboard-for-wp/config.php on line 377
Notice: Undefined index: tracking_type in /home/hu3wire/public_html/wp-content/plugins/google-analytics-dashboard-for-wp/gadwp.php on line 265
Notice: Undefined index: tracking_type in /home/hu3wire/public_html/wp-content/plugins/google-analytics-dashboard-for-wp/front/tracking.php on line 53
Notice: Undefined index: tracking_type in /home/hu3wire/public_html/wp-content/plugins/google-analytics-dashboard-for-wp/front/tracking.php on line 69 The number of daily active Thai users and trading volume on Bityard set a new high in 2021 | | Huewire | Opnion News | Forum |Diversity In America
SINGAPORE, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Bityard, the world’s leading cryptocurrency derivative exchange, has increasing number of users since 2020. The users on Bityard are from more than 150 countries, covering Sout…