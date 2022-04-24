





The new “Fantastic Beasts” started the worst of all the Harry Potter films.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore grossed $43 million on its first weekend in the US. This is the worst start not only among the spin-offs of the series but of all the Harry Potter films. For comparison: the first Creatures launched with $74.4 million, the second with $62.2 million.

Worldwide, Dumbledore’s Secrets opened with $193 million on a $200 million budget. Analysts say the film’s performance was the closure of about half of cinemas in China due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

Apparently, the second week will decide the fate of not only the tape but the entire Fantastic Beasts sub-franchise. Previously, Warner Bros., according to sources, considered ending it due to poor box office and many scandals with the actors involved in the production.







Source link