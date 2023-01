The Mincing Rascals 1.25.23: Assault weapons ban, Chicago mayoral race heats up, U.S. Senate takes on Ticketmaster





by: Pete Zimmerman

Posted: Jan 25, 2023 / 05:43 PM CST

Updated: Jan 25, 2023 / 05:43 PM CST

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn of The Picayune Sentinel and The Daily Herald, Austin Berg of the Illinois Policy Institute, …







Source link