A Mina Foundation grant will enable etonec to build a state-of-the-art Zero-Knowledge Proof-ID (zkp-ID) solution with KYC and AML functionality within Lumina DEX, a decentralized exchange built on the… (PRWeb May 25, 2023) Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/the_mina_foundation_and_etonec_announce_privacy_prototype_to_address_existing_compliance_issues_for_web3_applications_and_businesses/prweb19355403.htm



Source link

The author comredg