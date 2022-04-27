





The Kardashians reality stars are outraged by forensic illustrators’ drawings. The Kardashian sisters are going to sue the artist who depicted them in a caricature

A heartbreaking tragedy has ripened in the Kardashian family: Kim and her relatives were brought to tears by sketches of an artist invited to a court hearing on Monday. The Kardashian-Jenner clan arrived at the courtroom in almost full force, acting as defendants in a case at the request of outrageous model Blac Chyna.

The failed star, best known for having a daughter to rapper Taiga, sued the Kardashian family in 2017, accusing them of conspiring to end the Rob & China show she worked on with ex-boyfriend Rob Kardashian. Sibling to Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, and stepbrother to Kylie and Kendall.

The collection of information and other bureaucratic delays took several years, and this week the process, as a result of which China demands compensation of 108 million dollars, started in a public meeting format.

After the first day of the trial, sketches of the illustrator Mona Edwards, who was invited to play the role of the court artist, appeared on the Web, shocking not only the star family but also the devoted fans of The Kardashians. “She hates Kylie!” – wrote one of the fans, explaining that Kylie Jenner looks worse in caricatures than Kim, Khloe, and their mother, Kris.

Kim and the sisters have a suspicion that Blac Chyna hired the artist, as the “victim” looked simply irresistible in the pictures. Mona Schafer Edwards, in turn, stated on her website that her courtroom work reflects everything that happens – from the “played out drama” to “the style of those present in the hall” – and only thanks to her caricatures can you see the genuine emotions on the faces of the participants in the process.







