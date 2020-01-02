‘The General’ wins presidency in one of Africa’s most volatile states







Former prime minister and ex-army general Umaro Cissoko Embalo has won Guinea-Bissau’s presidential vote, the electoral commission said, but his opponent complained of fraud and vowed to contest the result in court.Embalo, 47, won with 54 per cent of Sunday’s vote, the commission said, versus 46 per cent for another ex-prime minister and ruling party candidate Domingos Simoes Pereira in the poll to succeed incumbent President Jose Mario Vaz.Vaz’s tenure was marred by political infighting, an…







