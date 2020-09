Poznan strives to improve the passenger experience by replacing paper timetables with Papercast real-time information displays (PRWeb September 23, 2020) Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/the_first_multifunction_e_paper_bus_stop_display_goes_on_trial_in_poland/prweb17412378.htm



Source link

previous article Biden says Black turnout key to winning White House, battling inequality