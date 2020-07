The Festo Experience, Aug. 5-6, Creates an Online Event as Close to an…





The North American show includes interactive booths in both English and Spanish, presentations, and Festo employees on hand from all three countries.

(PRWeb July 27, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/the_festo_experience_aug_5_6_creates_an_online_event_as_close_to_an_actual_tradeshow_as_possible/prweb17284574.htm





Source link