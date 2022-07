The Executive Women's Forum on Information Security, Risk…

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/the_executive_women_s_forum_on_information_security_risk_management_privacy_ewf_announces_the_call_for_speakers_for_the_2022_annual_conference/prweb18767888.htm

Final submissions are due on July 18th. Submit your proposal today @ conference.ewf-usa.com!