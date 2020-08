The City of Santa Clarita and Sensys Networks receive the ITE…





The GiveMeGreen! app for bicyclists has now been recognized for three awards, including the ITE Transportation Achievement Award for Traffic Engineering, as a joint project between The City of Santa…

(PRWeb August 20, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/the_city_of_santa_clarita_and_sensys_networks_receive_the_ite_transportation_achievement_award_for_innovative_deployment_of_the_givemegreen_smartphone_app/prweb17335456.htm





Source link