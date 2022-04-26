The brightest images of stars and guests of the first weekend of Coachella 2022







Paris Hilton in a provocative “naked” mini dress, Vanessa Hudgens in Natalia Fedner chain mail, and other outrageous images of stars.

The main music festival of the planet, Coachella 2022, is in full swing: the Indio Desert in California is filled with mobile stages, rides, bars, and, most importantly, crowds of guests who have thought through their holiday looks to the smallest detail. Coachella is back after a two-year break, which the organizers of the landmark event were forced to do due to the coronavirus pandemic; Coachella is back and seems to be breaking all records in terms of brightness and scale.

Entering on numerous stages are Harry Styles in Gucci, Doja Cat in a miniskirt, Italy’s Måneskin, this year’s debutants at the festival, The Weeknd, and dozens of other world’s most sought-after artists. In the crowd of fans dressed in cowboy hats and boots, strewn with sequins and fringe, Irina Shayk with Burberry creative director and her longtime friend Riccardo Tisci, romantic Elsa Hosk, Paris Hilton with star stickers on her chest, and many other celebrities from the A-list. InStyle.ru shows the most memorable images of the first weekend of Coachella 2022, both stage and festival.

And of course, who can forget all these happy parties outside the Empire Polo Club? With the Coachella party scene back in full swing, the stars were out in full force for some fun in the sun. And yes, they were making some fashion statements.

“This is definitely the time when you can wear white denim. This is also the time when you can wear loud, bright colors and be a little crazy,” ” Colton Underwood told E! Illumination PR’s Coachella Refuel Lounge Breaking News. “Do whatever you feel comfortable with and trust is always the best thing you can wear.

So, crown your flowers as Hollywood has officially landed on Coachella!







