The Best Things to Do When Traveling to Canada

The entire world is currently in a lockdown after the global Coronavirus outbreak that took us all by surprise. While traveling is extremely restricted these days, there is nothing wrong with planning a trip for when things settle down.

If you want to go on vacation close to home, Canada is a must-visit place for every nature lover; with vast lands, crystal clear lakes and arguably the nicest people in the world, these are the things you have to do when traveling to Canada.

Banff National Park & the Rocky Mountains

It’s enough to look at a photo taken at Banff National Park to get you to start packing; the park lies in the heart of the Rocky Mountains and it is absolutely breathtaking. The park is lined with clear turquoise lakes, glaciers and snowy mountains that create the perfect scenery. When in Banff National Park, do not skip Lake Louise where you will find the best the park has to offer. From Lake Louise, you can continue to Moraine Lake and Icefields Parkway.

Within the enormous park, you will also find the town of Banff with beautiful accommodations, shops, restaurants, bars and more. Banff Park is also perfect for those of you who are into winter sports and like your vacations peppered with skiing and other snowy sports.

Old Quebec (Vieux-Quebec)

The UNESCO World Heritage Site is one of the most beautiful spots in the country, and that is saying a lot. Old Quebec runs across Upper and Lower Town of Quebec and it has most of Quebec’s historic and old buildings. The upper town rests on 100-meter cliffs, and in it, you can find the Plains of Abraham, the Parque Historique, the Citadel and other gems. The Lower Town runs along the St. Lawrence River and its most prominent site is the Fairmont Le Château Frontenac.

The area of Old Quebec is one of the country’s most popular locations, so you will find plenty to do there. Aside from touring the town’s historic landmarks, you can also enjoy local museums, restaurants, shops and beautiful streets that beg for a stroll.

CN Tower

Located in Ontario, the CN Tower is an iconic landmark in the country; at 553 meters, the sky-high tower is a touristic hotspot where you can get an entire view of the city. At the top of the tower, you will find the LookOut and a glass floor (not for the faint of heart) where you can check out the area. If you feel hungry, you can dine in the 360 revolving restaurant where you will get a meal you will never forget.

Whistler

The famous ski resort is a must, even if you are not into skiing; the village of Whistler is a two-hour drive from Vancouver and its snowy caps are breathtaking. The village is also a perfect vacation spot during the summer, and those who arrive there during the warmer months will enjoy hiking, biking, golfing and other fun activities alongside gorgeous mountains.

St. John’s Signal Hill National Historic Site

The St. John’s Signal Hill National Historic Site is another breathtaking site in the country that holds many surprises. In 1901, the first wireless transatlantic signal was received at the Signal Hill National Historic Site, and the location was also an important strategic site in the seven-year war with France.

Another important landmark in St. John’s Signal Hill National Historic Site is the Cabot Tower; the tower was built in 1897 as a mark for the four hundredth anniversary of the discovery of Newfoundland. Inside the tower you will find historic exhibitions about St. John’s harbor and when you get to the top of the tower, you will be able to view a panoramic view of the entire area.

Niagara Falls

You cannot mention Canada without speaking about the Famous Niagara Falls; while the location is very touristy, you should not skip it during your trip. An hour’s drive from Toronto, the Niagara Falls are the highlight of every trip to Canada. Walking down Niagara’s Clifton Hill will take you to the falls and gorge where you will enjoy a wet adventure in one of the most beautiful natural phenomena in the world.

Visiting Canada is always an adventure, and there is always something to do in the vast country. To make sure you do now miss out on experiencing the essence of Canada, make sure you get to the popular sites in the country during your trip. Also, remember to keep yourself safe at all times; carry a map, let people know where you are staying.