The Archer InvenTeam is working with local fire officials and community stakeholders to build the invention (PRWeb October 28, 2020) Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/the_archer_school_for_girls_receives_lemelson_mit_award_for_invention_to_protect_homes_from_wildfires/prweb17504741.htm



Source link

The author admin