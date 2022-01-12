close
ASIANS (ET)

Thailand’s pork shortage spurs demand for chicken – as China, South Korea, the Philippines halt Canadian beef imports over mad cow disease

ASIANS (ET) by comredg on add comment 10 views
no thumb




Demand for chicken in Thailand is soaring as more diners opt for the meat, amid a severe shortage of pork that has seen prices double – as other Asian countries have halted imports of Canadian beef following discovery of mad cow disease.Thailand’s pork supply has fallen around 30 per cent after production was reduced over the past year because of Covid-19 restrictions on dining and travel, measures to prevent the spread of African swine fever and rising feed prices.That means more Thais are…



Source link

comredg

The author comredg

you might also like

Leave a Response