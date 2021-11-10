close
Thailand court rules students’ calls for royal reform sought to overthrow monarchy

A Thai court has ruled that three anti-government activists who had called for reform of the country’s powerful monarchy violated the constitution by making what it called a veiled attempt to overthrow the institution.The Constitutional Court ruling on November 10 in a case brought by a royalist lawyer said a controversial 10-point call for reforms of the institution by three student protest leaders in August last year was designed to topple the monarchy.“The actions have hidden intentions to…



