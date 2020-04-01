Thai pair jailed for trafficking more than HK$470,000 worth of ketamine in packets of coconut chips in Hong Kong







Two Thai travellers who trafficked more than HK$470,000 worth of ketamine in packets of coconut chips into Hong Kong were jailed for up to seven years and two months on Wednesday.The High Court heard both men were promised 50,000 to 100,000 baht (HK$23,700) for delivering the drugs from Bangkok to a Hong Kong hotel, with their air tickets and accommodation covered.But neither completed the task as they were intercepted at customs in Hong Kong International Airport shortly before 8pm on June 30,…







