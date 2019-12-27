Tesla gets preferential rates on US$1.61 billion of loans from Chinese banks as Shanghai plant prepares to roll out Model 3 electric cars next week







Elon Musk has secured the financial backing of four Chinese state-controlled banks for Tesla’s first offshore assembly, giving the US carmaker access to loans at cheaper-than-market rates to complete a cornerstone investment in Shanghai’s new economic zone.Tesla will get up to 11.25 billion yuan (US$1.61 billion) in financing from China Construction Bank, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Agricultural Bank of China and Shanghai Pudong Development Bank at “preferential rates,” according…







