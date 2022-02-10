Tesla accused of racial segregation at California factory

California’s civil rights regulator said it’s suing Tesla Inc. for racial discrimination after finding widespread harassment of black workers at the electric car maker’s factory near San Francisco.The state’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing received complaints from hundreds of workers and “found evidence that Tesla’s Fremont factory is a racially segregated workplace where black workers are subjected to racial slurs and discriminated against in job assignments, discipline, pay, and…
