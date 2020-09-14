TENURE-TRACK OR TENURE-ELIGIBLE INVESTIGATOR IN BIOMEDICAL IMAGE PROCESSING





The National Library of Medicine (NLM), a component of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), is recruiting for a tenure-track or tenure-eligible investigator within its Intramural Research Program (IRP) in Bethesda, MD. The recruitment is part of a planned expansion of NLM’s intramural research in computational health sciences. The goal of this search is to identify candidates with the potential to develop a dynamic, innovative, and independent research program with a focus on clinical image processing (e.g., radiology, pathology, endoscopy).







Source link