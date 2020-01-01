Tens of thousands kick off New Year's Day march in Hong Kong, continuing momentum of anti-government protests







Tens of thousands of protesters have begun an approved New Year’s Day march from Hong Kong’s Victoria Park to press their demands for an independent inquiry into police action, amnesty for those arrested and universal suffrage.

The mass rally, organised by the Civil Human Rights Front, follows violent New Year’s Eve protests during which police fired tear gas and deployed a water cannon as radicals blocked roads, started fires and let off fireworks in Mong Kok overnight. The city’s railway…







