Tennis star Emma Raducanu caps stunning year with Queen’s New Year honour

Tennis star Emma Raducanu was named in Britain’s New Year Honours list on Friday – alongside a clutch of Olympic stars – in recognition of her stunning breakthrough victory at the US Open.Cyclists Jason and Laura Kenny – who have won 12 Olympic gold medals between them – received a knighthood and damehood and there was recognition for Tokyo Olympics gold medallists Tom Daley, Adam Peaty and Max Whitlock.Queen Elizabeth’s honours list recognises outstanding achievements in various fields…



