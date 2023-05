Tencent Drives Innovation in a New Era of Intellectual Property as the…





The International Trademark Association (INTA) proudly announces Tencent as the Platinum Plus Sponsor for the 2023 Annual Meeting Live+. This is the first such collaboration between the two…

(PRWeb May 12, 2023)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/tencent_drives_innovation_in_a_new_era_of_intellectual_property_as_the_first_platinum_sponsor_for_inta_s_upcoming_2023_annual_meeting_live/prweb19330999.htm





Source link