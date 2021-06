2021 Visionary Spotlight Award was presented to Telinta for its unique Virtual Office solution. Virtual Office enables ITSPs to easily offer Hosted PBX to small and home-based business users via…

(PRWeb June 18, 2021)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/telinta_wins_prestigious_voip_industry_award_for_its_virtual_office_pbx_solution/prweb18017856.htm





Source link