Telaeris’ XPressEntry handheld readers for badge verification and emergency mustering now proudly integrates with Maxxess eFusion access control software.

(PRWeb July 07, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/telaeris_announces_xpressentry_integration_with_maxxess_efusion/prweb17235609.htm





Source link