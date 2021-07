Far-Field Voice Supported Devices Presents New Opportunities for Subscribers and Network Service Providers to Integrate and Manage Multiple Connected Home Services in a More Intuitive Manner

(PRWeb July 01, 2021)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/technicolor_connected_home_delivers_first_hands_free_voice_control_set_top_boxes_with_google_assistant/prweb18046164.htm





Source link