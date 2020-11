The SMU Cox Caruth Institute for Entrepreneurship has named Richardson, TX technology services firm, TechGenies to the coveted Dallas 100 list of the most dynamic companies in the DFW Metroplex.

(PRWeb November 02, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/techgenies_named_one_of_the_fastest_growing_privately_held_companies_in_the_dallas_fort_worth_area/prweb17515896.htm





