Tax Day Moved from April 15 to July 15

Published March 20, 2020

WASHINGTON — The head of the U.S. Treasury Dept. announced Friday morning that Tax Day will be moved to July 15 from April 15 because of the coronavirus outbreak.

In a tweet, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said, “At @realDonaldTrump’s direction, we are moving Tax Day from April 15 to July 15. All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties.”

Earlier this week, the Treasury Dept. announced it would waive penalties or interest if payments were not made by April 15. Today’s announcement to move Tax Day to July 15 helps clarify any confusion.

Even with the July 15 deadline, the Treasury Dept. still encourages Americans who have tax refunds due to them to send in their prepared tax returns so they can receive their refund on a timely basis.