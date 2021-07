Tartabit LLC announces the availability of LWM2M 1.1 server support as part of the IoT Bridge LPWAN to Microsoft Azure integration service. In addition, Tartabit is pleased to announce they have…

(PRWeb June 29, 2021)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/tartabit_iot_bridge_strengthens_alignment_with_open_mobile_alliance_with_support_of_lwm2m_1_1/prweb18035980.htm





Source link