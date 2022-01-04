Tamar Braxton Shares A Video That Impresses Her Fans







Tamar Braxton shared a video on her social media account that has fans in awe. Check out the post that she shared below.

‘Somebody’s son says I’m looking 19’ Tamar said.



A post shared by Tamar Estine (@tamarbraxton)

Someone else posted this: ‘That’s That “If You Don’t Wanna Love Me Don’t Love Me” Tamar Body!!’ and a commenter posted this: ‘You do tho! This black hair is giving what its supposed to. You look 18 fashoo.’

A follower said: ‘its the fit body for me ma’am , hosting that fly strap but det body bangbang banging <3’

Someone said: ‘I love it! She still looks only 30 years old.’

During those times when you are left speechless… it is best to say nothing,’ Tamar said.

One commenter posted this: ‘Good morning queen Tamar we love you over here!’ and a fan said: ‘That’s right everything doesn’t require a response Blessings Sis.’

Someone else said: ‘Absolutely Gorgeous, Lady! Happy New Year,’ and one other follower said: ‘Good morning T u look so hawt n really good, I hope u have a blast n bless New Years keep killing us sis love from Boston xo.’

A follower said: ‘Was actually wondering if you would like to get a dope logo or cartoon portrait of your self done.’

Tamar Braxton shared a clip with a lot of bomb memories that has fans in awe. Check out the clip that she shared on her social media account below.

‘It’s @loganland8 cup in the corner for me. the way the two of you got along was like it was all meant to be. we have so many bomb memories…..You were such an awesome Godfather, friend and brother to me. I miss you every single day. Happy heavenly birthday – Marty Tay,’ Tamar captioned her post.

In other recent news, Tamar Braxton shared a message on her social emdia account in which she is expressing her gratitude for all that she has.







