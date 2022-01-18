Tamar Braxton Proudly Shows Off Her Mom In This New Photo







Tamar Braxton is showing off the beauty of her mother, as you will see in the photo here. Check it out below.

‘Oh!…I know y’all missed this picture of my mama @evelynbraxton showing out she betta!!!’ Tamar captioned her post.



View this post on Instagram



A post shared by Tamar Estine (@tamarbraxton)

Someone said: ‘She don’t get old she get better#Lovely’ and more people agreed and said that she is amazing.

A commenter posted this: ‘Tamar u scared me for a sec, I thought it was something bad.’

One other follower said: ‘Such a blessing to still have such a beautiful to still have to LOVE,’ and a commenter said: ‘Mama look better than the daughters don’t kill me y’all mama is fire.’

A commenter dropped this message: ‘Go ahead Ms. E do ur thang Mama!!! Looming good! Black don’t crack!!’ and a commenter posted this: ‘The beautiful amazing Queen I got nothing but love for her.’

Someone said: ‘Why y’all still letting her wear quickweaves? Oh well yall hair…nvm.’

Tamar Braxton revealed to fans the reason for which her sister, Toni Braxton, laughed at her. Check out the post that she shared on her social media account.

‘@tonibraxton has been laughing at me cause I’ve been trying to get this run for about an hour. Can’t nobody do a @jacquees run. That’s why I enjoy him so much. I love him yall. Who gone show me??(land of the freeeeee song) #eeeeeechallenge,’ she said.

Tamar Braxton revealed the fact that her son took her mom, Evelyn Braxton, out to dinner for her birthday. She also said that no one else was invited, and she could not be prouder of her son’s move.

‘It’s the best of the best for me my baby @loganland8 took my momma @evelynbraxton out to dinner for her bday and no one else was invited!! I love them both so deep and the fact that they said I can’t come is somehow beautiful.. happy bday mommy. I love you,’ Tamar said.







