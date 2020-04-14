Tamar Braxton, Porsha Williams & More Do Funny #DontRushChallange [WATCH]





We didn’t think the #dontrushchallenge could get more fabulous than it did when Kandi Burruss and friends traded in their sweats and pajamas for the “hot mama” edition of the viral social media challenge.

Then these ladies got in on it and took it up a notch. Tamar Braxton, Porsha Williams, Tammy Rivera, Christina Milian, Bia, Katt, Supa Cent, Light Skin Keisha, Pretty Vee, B Simone and Kway got in on the challenge and slayed us from their respective homes.

The #dontrushchallenge was created by Toluwalase Asolo, a 20-year-old student at the University of Hull. And we’re thankful because it has been keeping us entertained as more and more celebrities get in on the challenge.

“In all honesty, we did not anticipate this blowing up on the internet,” Toluwalase told TeenVogue. “We were taken by surprise, but [we were] also overwhelmed with gratitude at how well it has been embraced by people worldwide. We started a movement and we’re extremely proud of ourselves and honored that our idea has been recognized on a global scale.”

At this point, we’ve seen about ever variation of the #dontrushchallenge and we’re not complaining. This is the closest we’re all getting to getting fabulous.

